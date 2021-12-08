Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: 5 Cosmos You Need for a SATC Viewing Party
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: 5 Cosmos You Need for a SATC Viewing Party
The Ultimate NYE Experiences in NYC
Luxury for Less: Designer Gifts for Her Under $200
6 Ways Clean Beauty Will Change How We Look in 2022
Armagnac Spiced Pears From Château Lassègue
Have an Eco-Friendly Day in Miami Like Adrian Grenier
10 Luxe Black Friday Travel Deals Around the Globe
The House of X Officially Opens This Weekend
The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts for Everyone on Your List
resort
Top 5 Reasons To Visit ME Cabo
Top Ten Best Black Friday/Cyber Monday Travel Deals
Inside Puerto Rico’s Caribe Hilton, the Winter Getaway You Need Right Now

Cocktails at Home: 5 Cosmos You Need for a SATC Viewing Party

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

What better way to celebrate the Sex and the City revival, than with a chic viewing party even Carrie would approve of. So grab your best girlfriends, favorite Manolos, and one of these fantastic cosmos, and enjoy!

 

ORIGINAL COSMOPOLITAN

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz. Cointreau

2 oz. Vodka  VODKA

1 oz Cranberry Juice

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

METHOD:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a coupe or rocks glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

 

ORANJE COSMOPOLITAN

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. Ketel One Oranje® Flavored Vodka

0.5 oz. pomegranate juice

splash of fresh lemon sour

3 orange slices

METHOD:

Muddle orange slices, pomegranate juice, and fresh lemon sour in a mixing glass. Add Ketel One Oranje and shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist or fresh orange slices.

CITROEN COSMOPOLITAN

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. Ketel One Citroen® Flavored Vodka

0.75 oz. cranberry juice

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

0.25 oz. simple syrup

METHOD:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

NUE COSMO

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka

.5 oz Sakura Cherry Blossom Vermouth

See Also
4 Bottles to Add to Your Home Bar for Fall

.5 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

.5 oz Lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

METHOD:

Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice.

Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Garnish with a mini white rose and serve.

WINTER WHITE COSMO

INGREDIENTS:

.75 oz Cointreau

.1 oz Vodka

.25 oz White Cranberry Juice

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

METHOD:

Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with cranberries.

Cheers!

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top