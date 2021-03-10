Pursuitist
Club La Costa World: Elegant Costa del Sol Resorts
Club La Costa World: Elegant Costa del Sol Resorts

by

If you plan to stay on Spain’s sun-drenched Costa del Sol this summer, why not choose from Club La Costa World’s wide range of super chic accommodation?  Not only do they offer a fantastic range of facilities, activities and fine dining, their apartments are designed with luxury and comfort in mind.  

 

Expect beautiful interior design at Club La Costa World resorts

 

Club La Costa World’s award-winning interior designer, Beatriz Lario Slavenburg, is dedicated to creating spacious, state-of-the-art living spaces characterised by understated luxury and impeccable attention to detail.  Here’s what you can expect when you stay at a CLC World Spain resort:

Castillo del Rey Signature: Enter a world of architectural elegance, with luxurious, spacious suites and rooms, elegant fixtures, plush furnishings, private terraces, and exclusive access to the private pool area with Jacuzzi and four-poster sunbeds.

Marina del Rey: Its traditional, Andalusian design is both intimate and attractive, and the deceptively spacious and contemporary 1 and 2-bedroom apartments are designed in warm, harmonious tones.

 

Marina del Sol: Centred around colourful sub-tropical gardens and a swimming pool, this CLC World Spain resort offers a choice of well-appointed studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, and spacious 2 bedroom townhouses.

San Diego Suites: One of the best Costa Del Sol family resorts, offering elegance and a hefty dose of the feel-good factor. San Diego Suites’ manicured tropical gardens surround a large free-form pool with dazzling sea views. Accommodation ranges from studios to 2-bedroom apartments, perched on a hillside and boasting Jacuzzis on their private terraces or balconies.

San Diego Suites Signature: Designed for discerning guests, these Club La Costa World apartments boast interior design excellence and chilled-out glamour and come with a five-star level of service. Expect fun retro styling and eye-catching furniture, large private terrace areas with Jacuzzi hot tubs and chill-out sun loungers.

Santa Cruz Suites: Part of CLC World Spain’s California Beach Resort, Santa Cruz Suites are perched on a hillside and offer air-conditioned 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with a distinctive colonial feel, which incorporate exotic woods and rattan furniture.

Santa Cruz Signature Suites: Expect upscale comfort, where outdoor and interior spaces work in harmony to create fantastic living and relaxation areas. Think Signature monogrammed bed linen, crushed velvet headboards, an en-suite with whirlpool bath and toiletries from The White Company

Sierra Marina: Comfort and tradition are tastefully combined in these 1 and 2-bedroom  apartments, with elegant and contemporary furnishings designed in warm colour palettes.

 

Peace of mind at CLC World Spain  

 

The new Club La Costa World Safe Hands campaign puts guests’ safety first by ensuring reduced contact at check-in, with pre-arrival information emailed to guests beforehand. Hand sanitiser dispensers have been installed throughout CLC World Spain resorts, and deep cleaning protocols are adhered to in high-contact zones such as the lobby, fitness centres and swimming pools.

 

Whichever of these Club La Costa World accommodations takes your fancy, you’re guaranteed friendly, warm service, high-quality leisure facilities and, above all, peace of mind.  If you’re still looking for inspiration, visit CLC World Travel for flights, cruises, hotels and much more.  

 

