Billionaires Row: embarking on a journey of luxury

Living a luxurious life has always strummed the hearts of many trying to make it big in this world but William Benson, the creator and founder of Billionaires Row has made it better.

Based in both France and New York, Benson broadens his horizons of his entrepreneurship and aims for the life that many seek. His champagne company influences the global market with its elite goods that make the customers’ experiences a quality indulgence, a unique journey. Billionaires Row is a brand whose goal is to have a positive impact on their customers by enlightening their lifestyle, pushing them to reach for their goals and living by focusing on love..

The company, as one of the most recognizable brands in the world, continues to move forward by launching a champagne and cognac, distilled and manufactured by the best. In a partnership with MHW Ltd., this past holiday season, Champagnes William L. Benson, Cuvée Billionaires Row “Magnifique” Brut and Cuvée Billionaires Row “Glamour” Rose Brut were available worldwide and are the elegant champagnes to pop at any bash.

The Rose bottle takes customer experiences to the next level of celebration. And with the relaunch of this champagne under new leadership, they continue the tradition of over 100 years of producing the finest champagnes in the world. Progress doesn’t stop there. Available October 1, 2020 is the newest in Benson’s creations – The Billionaires Row Cuvée XO cognac with the cognac representing what he stands for in its exclusive flavor and complexity.

Partnerships do not stop at MHW. BevStrat and ReserveBar joined the franchise as well. This imminent partnership was based mainly as the mutual passion of the poised, calculated Benson and the assertive pioneer in Rosen collided on a basis beyond just a whim. This was surely an elite tandem in the making.

What this particular partnership will create is a world-class publishing of a world-class brand. BevStrat is the king of outsourcing, while Billionaires Row is entirely focused on quality. BevStrat’s marketing prowess and Billionaires Row’s impressive exclusivity create a mastermind collaboration across the industry of drinks.

Another premier company that BR is forming a tandem with is ReserveBar. ReserveBar.com is the established leader in premium and luxury spirits e-commerce. ReserveBar is the destination for discovery of new releases, special limited editions, curated cocktail and mixology content, and bespoke gifting, including personalized engraved bottles, gift packaging and premium merchandise and accessories.

As collaborations never end, the BR company also made itself present at the Supper Suite events that were a part of Tribeca Film Festival in 2021, an annual film festival recognized by Tribeca enterprises, that takes place in New York City, showcasing selection of film, talks, music, art and games. The company’s donations included champagne and other products.

Celebrating incredibly received films such as “12 Mighty Orphans,” “Asking For It,” “Catch The Fair One,” “I Carry You With Me,” and “No Man of God,” Billionaire’s Row was proud to provide the toasting beverage. With heartfelt messages spoken by luxurious people at luxurious events, Billionaire’s Row felt right at home. Everyone left the events with smiles on their faces, for the smooth, bubbly, opulent taste of Billionaire’s Row could create no frowns.

In a toast to being fearless, CEO Benson says “fear and God do not occupy the same space.” He proves to be a man who continues to be fearless, having made his journey as an entrepreneur an inspiration to those around him to make their adventures their own.

