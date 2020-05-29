CBD products are all the rage at the moment. How do you know which ones are right for you?
Why Should I take CBD?
Several reputable studies ( Harvard, NY Times, Medical News Today ) have noted that CBD can help with a variety of health issues. Benefits can include chronic pain relief, reducing stress and anxiety, lower inflammation, seizure reductions, reduce insomnia, help with both falling and staying asleep.
What’s different about ALTWELL?
ALTWELL was founded by the team that founded Muscle Milk and has carefully curated and effective premium CBD-Infused products to help with one’s mind, body, and soul. All of their CBD products are made from ethically grown hemp, and are fully transparent- Altwell provides certificates of analysis for any products you purchase.
On the website, you can shop by FORM or FUNCTION, and explore the full line of gummies, tinctures, soft gels, protein powder, tinctures, and topicals.
ALTWELL is currently running a special product promotion called SHARE WELL, BE WELL. Consumers who visit Altwell.com to purchase products will now have the option to share a product. Once your purchase is made, Altwell will send one of their signature bottles of tincture to that individual for free.