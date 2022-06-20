Alicia Keys New World Tour: This Girl Is On Fire

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for since 2013-Alicia Keys is on a world tour again.

This is the same tour that was scheduled to begin in June of 2020. The delay will be worth the wait, as she has now put out two albums in that time, instead of the originally released one. Her tour is called “Alicia + Keys World Tour” and it is highlighting her two newest albums:

<li>”Alicia”-her seventh studio album, which came out in 2020</li>

<li>”Keys”-her eighth studio album, which came out in 2021</li>

The world is ready for this amazing tour put out by one of the greatest singers of our time, and fans all across the globe are scrambling to get tickets to encounter the awesome experience of a live performance.

Locations of Alicia Keys’ World Tour

When you first hear the exhilarating news of a new world tour, your first question is probably, “Which cities will she be in?” While you can go to her website for the full list of locations, here is a sampling of the locales around the world where you will be able to get the chance to listen to Alicia Keys to perform live:

Milan, Italy

Barcelona, Spain

Paris, France

Munich, Germany

Washington, D. C.

Toronto, Ontario

St. Louis, Missouri

Los Angeles, California

and many more!

Of course, on any world tour, there will be locations that may feel left out. However, there is a good range of places for fans to choose from to attend a performance. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait another 9 years for her next world tour.

Fans’ Response To Alicia Keys’ World Tour

To say that fans are excited would be an extreme understatement. When the tour was first announced, people celebrated their ability to get a ticket near them:

Or this fan in Prague:

All around the world, fans were rushing out to get front-row access. Everyone was excited by the thought of another world tour. For the past two decades, Alicia Keys has been wowing us with her powerful vocals and fervent presence. It was time to celebrate her greatest hits one more time. Alicia Keys herself loves the response fans have to her music. She can often be seen on Twitter retweeting fans’ reactions to her albums, music, or performances. Fans love her not just because of her talent, but because she is genuine and caring. She knows how to have fun and enjoys sharing that fun with others. Keys celebrates with fans as the fans celebrate with her!

Reception of Alicia Keys’ World Tour

We are at the very beginning of the tour and the reception of her musical presence has been extraordinary. She has many fans in the UK, including the Queen herself, who reportedly chose the songs for Keys to perform at the Platinum Jubilee concert. While Alicia Keys has a very prominent “American style” to her music, she enjoys celebrating the different locations with her audiences. You can hear the care and dedication she has for her fans in each song she sings.

The Alicia + Keys World Tour has started off with a triumphant response, and fans are going wild for the continued reliability of that brilliant, soulful voice and genuine, graceful performance style. From the first time she caught the public’s attention with “Fallin'” in 2001 to her newest solo song, “City of Gods (Part II)”, Alicia Keys has astounded and amazed us. It looks like her success will continue on this world tour with the support and dedication of her devoted and incredible fans.