7 stunning resorts in the Maldives for a perfect stay

For reasons such as their elegance, the Maldives are known as “the tropical paradise.” This tropical country is divided into islands, each of which is surrounded by its lagoon. Pure white sand beaches can be found on each island.

The sea, which covers 99 percent of the Maldives, is home to beautiful fish and corals. There are over 5,000 coral reefs and plenty of reef fish, corals, and other marine life. With white-sand beaches and coconut palms all around, a holiday in the Maldives will be relaxing. When you look at an island from afar, the first things you’ll notice are coconut palms and green trees. If you fly by seaplane, you will be able to see the beautiful islands from the windshield, providing an incredible view of the tiny, chained islands from above. The Maldives is a perfect destination for a family vacation or a honeymoon trip where you can relax and enjoy yourself. Visiting and enjoying the Maldives’ natural beauty will be a fantastic experience.

Our favorite picks from the Maldives:

Here is a specially curated list of the best properties to stay in on your next trip to the Maldives!

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is an eco-friendly hotel with two islands in Gaafu Alifu Atoll that offers two distinct luxury experiences: a private island with white beaches, a turquoise lagoon, and lush greenery. It boasts of an overwater enclave facing east and west to catch magnificent sunrises and sunsets in the area. An overwater spa, manicure and pedicure villa, yoga center, and an overwater exercise room are available to guests. The on-site staff can arrange transfers to and from the airport. A private pool and outdoor shower are located on the deck and are ideal for cool starry nights. The overwater villas’ terraces have a glass panel on the floor that allows guests to admire the vibrant sea life below. Thari, the all-day dining restaurant on the beachfront, is an excellent place where guests can enjoy an open, comfortable atmosphere. At Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s barbecue restaurant, the Firepit, guests can enjoy a special beachside experience with chilled cocktails and an outstanding wine list. This one is a complete package for all the leisure lovers out there.

GILI LANKANFUSHI MALDIVES

Gili Lankanfushi is widely regarded as one of the best Maldives resorts, and for a good reason. This breathtaking, eco-friendly resort with 45 villas, located only a 20-minute speedboat ride from the airport, succeeds in providing true unpretentious, comfortable luxury. Bare feet are encouraged (shoes are removed as soon as guests board the boat from the airport), and each guest is attended to by Mr. Friday, a personal butler. The spacious, charmingly simple overwater bungalows are made of various woods and feature outdoor (and rooftop) decks with breathtaking views. Freestanding tubs, Nespresso machines, Bose sound systems, and free Wi-Fi are also included. On the ground, the lovely island with 683 palm trees has a beachfront pool, a small spa, various activities like yoga, and well-regarded restaurants and bars. This one will surely blow you away.

LUX* NORTH MALÉ ATOLL

Whitewashed penthouse villas with rooftop decks and private swimming pools; chic eateries and lounges with live DJs and underwater aquariums; glass-enclosed over-water spa; private sandbank for picnics and parties; and more are featured at this ultra-modern, playful resort. The hotel has opted for a modern, super yacht-inspired design that features blindingly white architecture, bright bursts of red and pink, and a young, lively feel. Though ideal for groups of friends looking to have a good time in the heat, it also welcomes couples and families. There’s an art studio and gallery, as well as photography workshops and culinary masterclasses if you’re looking for something more artistic. Then unwind at the overwater spa, which includes a sauna, rooftop yoga deck, beauty salon, relaxation room, and six glass-enclosed treatment villas with panels beneath the beds that allow you to see the marine life. This resort is the perfect choice for urban jungle residents who want to enjoy modern luxury in a natural backdrop.

KUDADOO

A teeny-tiny island with a small forest of palms hung with hammocks, fringed with luminous white sand. The villas at Kudadoo are set in a glorious sweep around one side of the island, while the coconut-shaped main lodge is on the other, its eco-credentials spelled out in big letters on its folded roof—a total of 984 solar panels. This place feels like you’re at a desert-island house party and could easily go into a daze if you wanted to. It is the perfect place for people who want to de-stress by lying in a hammock or a Himalayan salt cave, trying new wines and cheeses, and doing downward dogs in the sand. Picture yourself in the island uniform, which consists of floaty kaftans, swimsuits, and flip-flops. The island’s size makes it ideal for a get-together or a multi-generational takeover.

The majority of the workforce is Maldivian, which is unusual, and they’re very proud of what they’ve accomplished. The butlers seem to be particularly attentive and are the point of touch for everything, so get ready for having a blast, customized to the last detail!

The St Regis Vommuli resort

The St Regis Vommuli Resort in the Maldives takes the brand’s signature luxury facilities to one of the world’s most spectacular locations. This resort is located on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, one of the Maldives’ least developed and most pristine atolls. Just seven of the 56 islands that make up the Dhaalu Atoll are inhabited. The atoll is particularly well-known for its incredible diving opportunities. For over a century, St. Regis Butler Service has been synonymous with the St. Regis experience, and this resort in the Maldives is no exception. There is no request that is too small or unattainable, whether it’s a forgotten travel piece, a perfectly pressed suit for an important meeting, a favorite book on hand for an evening read, or a thoughtful, last-minute gift for a loved one. The ambiance and service of this resort will make these beautiful islands still feel like home!