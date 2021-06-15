5 Wristwatch Maintenance Tips for Small and Large Collectors 

Watches are built to last, but you have to play your part in maintaining them. Timepieces are more than just time-telling devices; there are often memories associated with each piece. Losing a wristwatch would mean losing a cherished moment. Maintaining a wristwatch properly is something every wristwatch enthusiast wants to know. It is essential to understand how to keep it in good condition so you wouldn’t have to spend a considerable amount of money on repairs.

If your watch has stopped working for no apparent reason, first, check if there is a problem with the battery. If you’re not sure how to do so, you can contract the services of repair shops. You should also check other physical variables that might have led to damage. Here are tips to help you keep your wristwatch in the best conditions possible to avoid this altogether.

Wind Your Watch Carefully

Most watch enthusiasts have at least one mechanical wristwatch in their possession. Whether it’s a Rolex or Hublot, it calls for extra maintenance than automatic or quartz watches.

If you own a mechanical wristwatch, you need to wind your watch to function regularly. Winding your watch would only take a few minutes out of your day, so make sure you take your time and do it carefully. To help with this, you can also buy a watch winder.

Clean it Regularly

Maintaining a wristwatch is a crucial part of watch care. Wristwatches are delicate devices that need to be cared for properly if they are going to serve you well for many years to come. In order to keep your watch working properly, you need to clean them on a regular basis. This ensures your wristwatch performs well and stays in better working order.

The first thing you need to do is to clean the straps and case. The straps are attached to your watch with a thin, flexible joint and are the areas with the most potential for getting dirt. Watch straps can be cleaned with just a microfiber cloth, which is designed primarily to clean watches. The watch itself can become quite dirty, depending on how much time you leave it in its casing, and so it will need to be cleaned by hand using a damp microfiber cloth. There are special cleaning agents meant for watches in particular. Use these instead of water and detergent.

You should clean it thoroughly by removing any mineral deposits that might have settled in holes and crevices. After this is completed, you should store your watch in an airtight container to avoid more deposits from accumulating.

2. Keep Your Watch Away From Magnets

Keeping a wristwatch away from magnets would make sure all the internal parts are kept safe. Wristwatches are made of tiny metals and springs, copulated to create a working device. Magnets can likely damage the inner workings with constant exposure. Magnets can interfere with the accuracy of the timepiece. This might be an issue to worry about if you use your wristwatch once in a while. But if you use it in an environment where you can be exposed to magnets, you should take extra precautions.

To keep the watch away from a magnet, you can try wrapping the watch in a pouch and storing it inside a box. But, this can only offer you some protection, as the watch is still subject to all the magnet’s influences. If you are planning to sell your watch, be sure to keep it away from magnets so that it will retain its value. Magnets can cause damage, thereby decreasing the value of your timepiece. Keeping it away from magnets does not cost you much, either.

3. Avoid Exposure to Sunlight

Some wristwatch batteries tend to have problems when exposed to the sun; that is why you need to know how to avoid or reduce the damage resulting from too much exposure to the sun. The first thing that should be considered in taking care of your watches is that you should not expose them to harsh conditions for a prolonged period.

Some manufacturers also include UV protective coating on their watches, which is another excellent way to limit the amount of exposure that your wristwatch gets. But even with this layer of protection, you should shield your watch from the sun.

4. Service Your Watch Regularly

Wristwatches are worn daily by some people, exposing them to damage, scratch, water spills, etc. If you are one of these individuals with a wristwatch always strapped on their wrist, then you should be aware that there are things that you need to do to maintain your watch. Servicing a watch is an essential part of being a watch owner. If you do not maintain your watch and leave it lying around everywhere, then the chances are that it will eventually break or fall apart. To avoid secondary damage, you should take your watch for servicing regularly.

If you want to ensure that your watch lasts for a long time, then you should be aware of the different ways that you can care for your timepiece and make sure that it is in perfect working condition. One of the most important things to do when it comes to service your watch on a regular basis. If you don’t service your watch regularly, then chances are that it will become more susceptible to damage. It is also possible that parts will start to wear out faster than usual. Lack of service for a long time might mean you will have to replace it much sooner than expected because it may begin to fail on you.

By taking some time each day to service your watch, you will keep it working correctly, which can help you save money by avoiding new purchases.

In Conclusion

Watches are designed to be long-lasting, and even though they are susceptible to damage from shock and moisture, they still last for many years if properly taken care of. Taking the proper steps to clean your watch regularly will help it last for many years. When you have a collection, always remember to carry out routine check-ups.