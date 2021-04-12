5 Things to Know About CBD Cigarettes

CBD (cannabidiol) cigarettes have become a popular item in the ever-growing cannabis industry. As a relatively new item, you likely have questions about CBD cigarettes and their use. Luckily as these types of cigarettes have become more common so has information about them.

What Are CBD Cigarettes?

A CBD cigarette looks like a traditional tobacco cigarette, but it is not, and it also isn’t made from marijuana either. A CBD cigarette is made chiefly of specially grown hemp that is very low in THC (to the point where it does not affect the body) but high in cannabidiol. What this results in is a cigarette that causes relaxation and calmness but does not get you high. This is because cannabidiol is not psychotropic and does not cause such effects on the brain. The effect of highness associated with marijuana is caused by THC which CBD cigarettes lack.

Are CBD Cigarettes Legal?

The legal status of CBD cigarettes is defined in the 2018 Farm Bill which removed CBD’s status as a controlled substance. CBD, which is derived from hemp flowers, was legalized for medicinal purposes and as long as the CBD contained THC levels lower than 0.3%. Many CBD products contain THC in those amounts while others go lower and some have no THC at all. This results in a perfectly legal product that has many benefits and won’t cause any physiological impairment.

Are There Any Dangers When Smoking CBD Cigarettes?

As with any new or newer product you are likely concerned about the safety of CBD cigarettes. The first of these is not so much a danger as it is an annoyance, CBD cigarettes do have a notable smell when smoked and can be mistaken for marijuana. This can certainly lead to embarrassing situations and is something you should be aware of. There is also the chance of lung irritation due to inhaling smoke, this is a common concern with all smokable products including pipes, cigars, and traditional cigarettes. However, studies do show that hemp smoke is less harmful than tobacco smoke.

Practical Uses Of CBD Cigarettes

CBD cigarettes offer their users many useful benefits. One of the most commonly reported uses of CBD is in the treatment of health issues with chronic pain, depression, and anxiety being among the most common symptoms users are treating. In this respect in addition to the noted calming effects, CBD cigarettes can have a positive impact on other health concerns but will not be as effective as more concentrated CBD options. Also, CBD cigarettes can help if you’re trying to quit smoking traditional tobacco products.

Final Thoughts and Availability

As a new product in an expanding and energetic market CBD cigarettes are certainly of interest to CBD users, smokers, and simply the curious. But unlike established products CBD cigarettes are not as widely available in the marketplace. Brick and mortar shops and many online stores may carry traditional tobacco and smokable products but may not yet carry CBD cigarettes. Luckily, this is changing as more businesses are starting to carry the product and specialized web-stores have opened focused on CBD cigarettes and other CBD products.