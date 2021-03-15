5 Things Music Managers Do to Promote New Musicians

On the heels of The Grammy Awards, it is important to note that behind all successful artists is a team of hard-working and talented managers. Artist management is an incredibly fast-paced and difficult job that is ideal for those who love music and wants to have a considerable impact in shaping a young musician’s career. Artist managers are professional advisors and representatives for a band or solo musician. Managers build an artist’s career and get their music in the hands of label executives and producers while setting up tours and negotiating contracts.

If you are considering becoming a music manager or are curious about how they promote musicians, keep reading.

One: Create an Artist Website

Band or artist websites are crucial for creating a musical identity and reaching new fans. While social media contributes to this, a website creates a professional image with your entire portfolio. Also, the website provides a clear path toward reaching your target audience while allowing you to shape the artist’s identity and message on their terms. New fans are more likely to relate to your client’s story through a website rather than a boring social media profile.

Two: Creating Compelling Non-Musical Content

Photos, flyers, blogs, and videos require a lot of thought and effort to provide potential listeners with non-musical content. The purpose of this copy is to create a lasting impact that results in new fans learning about your client’s music.

Three: Social Media Channels

Unfortunately, it is becoming more difficult to reach fans through social media channels and social media marketing is becoming less impactful. However, you should still have accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter so you can have interactions with potential listeners.

Four: Submit Music to Press Outlets, Playlists, and Blogs

As a music manager like Jordan Kurland, it is important to take the time to create an exciting and engaging artist bio along with a press release then send it to members of the press to write about your artist. This is critical to engage new listeners and generate momentum around the music from external sources. The goal should be to get featured in major publications and playlists, but you can settle for submitting to Spotify playlists and blogs for the moment. Start small and work your way up to the top.

Five: Pay for a Campaign

The final music strategy is for musicians with money to further invest in their music. You can push your music to playlists, the radio, blogs, and press outlets at huge prices but it will provide huge results. The amount of money you spend must be on-par with the scale and scope of your campaign.

Being a music leader, like Manager Jordan Kurland, is not an easy task for a band or solo artist, but it can be fruitful for being part of helping to develop a career. The promotional aspect is a critical part of the job and can be exhausting at times but will eventually pay off with hard work and persistence.