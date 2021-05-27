Pursuitist
5 Star Review: The Saigon+ Ebike by MODMO
by Tracie May-Wagner

Designed and developed by MODMO’s 24-year-old wiz kid company CEO Jack O’Sullivan, the Saigon+ combines sleek aerodynamics and chic modern design with top-of-the-line core mechanics equating to a state-of-the-art, precision performance, zero-emissions luxury e-bike.  

With premium features like an up to 200km range through any terrain from its custom removable and rechargeable battery, 4G capabilities and Bluetooth GPS tracking from the MODMO smartphone app, a smart digital handlebar displaying speed, distance, trip and battery level, bright LED lights integrated at the front, the rear, within the proprietary handlebar ends and seatpost for night ride safety and a range of snap-on modular accessories to customize the bike for all of your green commuting needs.  

With €1.5M in online pre-orders, and currently only available in Europe, the ebike has been so coveted by collectors and bike enthusiasts that all new pre-orders are slated to ship out in November of 2021; It just goes to show that people want what they cannot immediately have.  However, if you find yourself vacationing in Germany this summer, you can test ride the Saigon+ at ListNRide locations in Munich, Dusseldorf, Berlin and Hamburg.  The daily rate for a Saigon+ test ride is €19, or you can keep the bike for a week or more at €133 per week, which is currently the only way you can get your hands on this incredible piece of machinery before November.  May be worth the trip!

The MSRP for the MODMO Saigon+ is €2,499 and available for pre-order HERE.

