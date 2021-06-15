5 Reasons to Enjoy Outdoor Dining This Summer

Eating at a restaurant can one of the most enjoyable experiences. Not only do you get delicious food, but you can also enjoy an engaging atmosphere and competent service. However, deciding on where to sit in a restaurant isn’t always easy. Many places have both inside and outside seating to choose between. When you’re at a loss, you may want to decide on outside seating. If you’re unsure as to why here are a few reasons to sit outside at a restaurant:

It Improves Physical Health

While it may sound odd, sitting outside can greatly improve your physical health. Therefore, if you’re planning on being at a restaurant for an hour, you may want to spend the time outdoors. One way outdoor seating can improve your health is by increasing your Vitamin D. Unless the sun is particularly harsh, it’s unlikely that you’ll be wearing sunscreen to eat out. This means that you can absorb Vitamin D while outside. Another possible benefit is having lower blood pressure. Simply outside having the potential to reduce stress and thereby lower your blood pressure. Finally, the outdoors can help injured or aging individuals. Oddly enough, being in nature may be able to lessen aches and pains, as well as hasten the healing process.

It Boosts Happiness

When you’re eating out, it’s easy to get irritable or grumpy. After all, you’re probably hungry and tired from the trip over. Fortunately, sitting outside may help to improve your mood. For one thing, being in nature can decrease any depression or anger you may be harboring. Ergo, outside seating is an especially good idea for those undergoing mental health issues. It’s also important to note that being outside may improve your emotional well-being. Simply looking at nature can cause a boost in happiness and stability. In a more basic sense, being outside in the sun is often highly pleasant. Feeling this warmth on your body, as opposed to stale air and air conditioning is almost sure to make you feel happier.

It Provides a View

Restaurants often provide interesting scenery inside. However, you may find yourself more interested in the outside world. What’s going on outside can often be more interesting than watching people eat. If you’re in a scenic area, you can simply enjoy seeing beautiful sights. For instance, a beachside restaurant may have a lovely view of the water. On the other hand, a less scenic spot may be perfect for people-watching. If you’re in the city, there’s sure to be a multitude of odd characters milling about. You could even make a game out of guessing what everyone’s doing.

It Gives Relief From Crowds

Crowds aren’t always pleasant to deal with, especially if you’re in a tourist spot. You may have spent all day dealing with noisy people and limited space. Fortunately, outdoor seating can provide a respite from this source of stress. While there may still be people eating around you, as well as pedestrians walking by, you’re almost sure to feel less crowded than you would inside. This is partly because of the lack of walls. Being in the open air can help you feel less confined, which is almost certain to help those that have claustrophobia. There are also bound to be fewer people around you outside. In most cases, the outside seating area will be sparser than the one inside. This can allow for lessened stress and easier conversation.

It is Great for People Watching

Sitting outdoors is a great way to observe the surroundings- from the different people, animals, and things making their way around you. This is especially great when you are traveling, or in urban environments with lots of action.