5 Perfect Places for Happy Hour in NYC

With the weather slowly warming up, it’s about time for New Yorkers to enjoy the after-work hours, easily sipping libations with co-workers or friends. Sometimes, what you need is something exceptional, yet uncomplicated. Here are 5 of our favorite happy hours that will be sure to please:

ALDAMA

Mexican hot spot Aldama is the perfect place to sip perfectly crafted cocktails, made under partner and beverage director Christopher Reyes (formerly of Employees Only and Cosme). Aldama is offering happy hour every day of the week from 5 pm to 7 pm, with refreshing cocktail creations like the Citruz Fizz and the staple Margarita, and snacks like tacos, guacamole, and ceviche available for $10 or less.

BUBBY’S

A Tribeca staple for over 30 years, Bubby’s is well-known for its family-friendly brunch, but a happy hour at Bubby’s shouldn’t be missed. Grab a seat at the bar, and choose from a selection of wine, beer, or classic cocktails (Margarita, Negroni, Pickled Martini, Rye Manhattan) available for $10, and hearty snacks include nachos, mac and cheese balls, chicken wings, and deviled eggs for only $7.

THE STANDARD EAST VILLAGE

Available every day, The Standard East Village has launched a brand new happy hour menu. Sip wine over charcuterie, or sample a specialty curated cocktail like the crowd favorite jalapeño infused tequila-based cocktail the No Problem, paired with $2 Oysters, spice nuts, or newly Fried Chicken Sandwich with a B&B pickle, bibb lettuce, a special chili-lime aioli served on a Hawaiian roll. Happy hour is available Monday- Thursday from 4-6 pm, Friday-Saturday 4-5 pm.

Known as one the best cocktail bars in the city, it’s surprising they have a happy hour at all.

Keeping with the Japanese theme, the 4-7 pm daily happy hour features a $6 house cocktail, $5 Sake, $5 Sapporo, and $5 Hot Dog with Japanese pickles and mustard.

PORTALE

Understated, yet sophisticated Portale by Chef Alfred Portale features an extensive happy hour menu from Tuesday- Friday from 5-6:30 pm at the bar, serving up 14 classic cocktails ($12), wines ($10), and beers ($6). Small bites include crostini, arancini, and sliders ($8-$14).