5 of the World’s Best Gambling Destinations 

Gambling is an incredible sport that has become increasingly popular across the globe. While some people gamble for money, others gamble as a form of entertainment at their favourite casinos around the globe. With a huge demand for a perfect gaming environment, more casinos are renovating and modernizing their establishments to provide the best atmosphere for gambling to their clients. The more extravagant and impressive the better! Everyone loves a casino that offers an experience that cannot be matched. Here are 5 of the best world’s casino destinations to explore.

Las Vegas, Nevada USA

Las Vegas is iconic, a beautiful, vibrant destination that offers unlimited fun when it comes to gambling. For more than 70 years, Las Vegas has continued to provide unrivalled casino experience to locals and tourists. The beauty of Las Vegas is that it continuously embraces new gambling styles, reinvents its casinos and offers exciting games that suit the needs of every player. Whether you gamble during summer or winter, as a local or a tourist, you can rest assured of a memorable and thrilling experience in Las Vegas. There are hundreds of casinos, from The Venetian, Bellagio or stylish Wynn to top casinos in Fremont Street, you have unlimited options to settle for.

Singapore

Singapore is a luxurious destination packed with an array of attractive features. With favourable gambling laws, Singapore has top-rated casinos including Marina Bay that offers the best experience to gambling lovers. Some of the top casinos in Singapore offer exciting views, theme parks, an array of table games and slot games to players. Therefore, you choose a casino with the type of games that allows you to play for money or entertainment purposes. What’s more, you can cool off at the swimming pool at the Marina Bay Sands casino as you gamble.

Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand is not only one of the most impressive destinations in terms of natural beauty and stunning landscapes, but it boosts itself also with remarkable casino and gambling establishments. Kiwis are passionate casino players, and surprisingly take the third place worldwide after the UK and Australia therefore every major city in this small island nation proudly shows off their fancy casinos where slots, or pokies as they are called in New Zealand are the #1 player magnet. The most outstanding architectural structure by the Sky Tower is SkyCity Auckland Casino, located in the country’s capital on the Northern Island. It opened its doors in February 1996 and has attracted tourists and locals alike ever since. 2100 gaming machines, Blackjack and Roulette tables are entertaining the crowd and whoever wishes to spend a night in style can do this at the luxurious 5-star SkyCity Grand Hotel located next door.

Macau, China

Macau is a popular south coast region and a destination to behold when it comes to gambling in China. This is the only destination in the country where gambling is legal bearing in mind that most Chinese love betting. Over the past few years, gambling in Macau has become a growing trend with a blend of gambling and sports betting. The popular Cotai Strip is perfect for locals and tourists who want to enjoy the best holiday experience while playing poker, table games and exciting slot games. If you want a gambling destination for high rollers, Macau is the place to be. This is because Macau is a wealthy destination with high-end hotels and casinos, features that enhance your overall gaming or gambling experience.

London, United Kingdom

Just like Las Vegas, London is a den of adventure in the world of gambling. For many years now, London has been offering sports gambling and some of the most electrifying gambling casinos in the world, where you can enjoy top games including blackjack, roulette, live slots and much more. In London, most gambling fans play for fun and it is a social event for many. At the Crockfords, one of the oldest gambling clubs, you will get the best bets. You will also find smaller casinos that offer automatic roulette to players. Therefore, London offers something to every casino player whether you are playing for money or entertainment.