 5 Luxurious Couple Vacations That Won’t Break the Budget

Every couple dreams of taking a romantic, relaxing vacation together. But sometimes the high-end perks you want to have on your trip can come at a high price. Don’t let a limited budget keep you from booking the vacation of your dreams. Check out these five options that can give you the luxurious feel you want on your getaway without the sky-high price tag.

A Caribbean Cruise

If you’re looking for a way to get lots of perks without having to shell out extra money every time you turn around, check out some cruises from Miami to gorgeous locations in the Caribbean. In general, a cruise will include your lodging, food, some beverages and entertainment while you are on the ship. Many even include perks like steam and sauna rooms, fitness centers and classes. If you want to spend a little more, you can go all-out and book some port excursions, invest in some higher-end shows or even reserve some time in an adults-only deck area where you can sun yourself in peace. A cruise is a perfect way to build the vacation you want on the budget you have the work with.

An All-Inclusive Resort

Booking an all-inclusive resort is a great option for those who want to spend their vacation around the pool and on the beach. There are dozens of options for resorts that offer a package deal that includes your room, meals, snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as some fun beach activities. Usually, you can also spend time using other amenities such as sports facilities, gyms and pools at no extra cost. Or upgrade your stay to include premium perks like a private beach area or lounge. Much like a cruise, this vacation option lets you design a vacation that fits into your desired budget without worrying about unexpected costs for everything you need while you’re there.

Wine Country

Maybe tropical vacations aren’t your thing, or you want to spend your time not only romancing but learning too. Consider booking a vacation to wine country in California. You can indulge yourself by tasting some of the world’s best wines, explore the history of the Napa Valley, learn about how wine is made, and participate in many other activities. For a romantic touch, book a hot air balloon ride for you and your love to get a special birds-eye view. To help you stick to your budget, there are a number of all-inclusive resorts and spas in the area.

A Local Hotel and Spa

Perhaps you’re working with a small window of time or a budget too small to allow long-distance travel. This doesn’t mean that you can’t give your partner a mini-getaway that feels high-end. Book a suite at a local hotel, spruce it up with some flowers and a chilled bottle of wine and surprise your love with a romantic evening alone. Spend the next day at a local spa getting a couples massage and facials so you can head home feeling relaxed and pampered afterward.

Glamping

If you love hiking, taking in gorgeous views and experiencing nature but don’t love the idea of sleeping on the ground in a damp tent, think about planning a luxury glamping experience for you and your love. You’ll find there are a variety of options that are way more comfortable than a basic tent. Book a small cabin, a trailer, or even an upgraded luxury tent to help you get a comfortable rest so you’ll be ready for outdoor adventures. If you’re looking for a truly unique stay, you can even book a night in a treehouse or an ice hotel.

Whether you want to go far or stay close to home, there’s a trip option that will make you and your special someone feel like you’re a million miles from the stress of life. Try out one of these options to get a luxury vacation without the luxury price.