5 Innovative Must Haves For Your Kitchen

PantryChic
This chic smart storage system stores dry ingredients in air-tight containers perfectly measures recipe ingredients directly into the mixing bowl, auto-converts volume to weight, dispenses and weighs ingredients to make your kitchen more efficient and sleek. https://www.
pantrychic.com
Angie’s Table
Looking to have beautiful, drop-dead gorgeous table settings without putting in the time and effort? Founder Angie Kantor does all the work for you, with angiestables.com. Whimsical Tablescape Kits like All-American, Love is in the Air, Cheerful Daffodil is delivered in a Keepsake Box. Sets include a tablecloth, double-sided reversible runner, woven placemats, choice of four patterned or solid colored napkins with bold silver star napkin rings, votive candles, and holders to set any mood.
STOR’EAT SMART STORAGE BOX by Mastrad Paris
Looking for a way to safely and stylishly keep food? Mastrad Paris has launched the first smart food storage system, which can vacuum seal, optimize storage space, and reuse products to cut back on food waste. . The glass storage boxes are resistant to extreme temperatures and can go from the freezer to the oven, and removable handles make it easy to stack and store. mastrad-paris.com
Aveine Smart Wine Aerator
Made in France, the Aveine Smart Wine Aerator simply aerates wine without decanting and adapts micro-oxygenation to wine and room temperature. Plug directly onto the bottle and operate via touchscreen or dedicated mobile app. Perfect for wine tastings! aveineusa.com
BUILT Dog Bowls
If you have pets, you will want to check out the attractive, BPA-free, non-slip dog bowls in 38 or 64 oz. Made from 8/18 stainless steel, the bowl is non-porous, non-leaching, rust-resistant, and dishwasher safe. a non-slip grip on the exterior makes it easy to handle, and non-slip surface on the bottom will keep the bowl in place.