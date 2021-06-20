Pursuitist
Now Reading
5 Innovative Must Haves For Your Kitchen
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
5 Innovative Must Haves For Your Kitchen
STUNNING CELEBRITY APEX HAS HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED “DAY IN THE SUN” WITH WORLD DEBUT IN THE AEGEAN
Montage Palmetto Bluff Hosts Wellness Weekend July 23rd-25th
5 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Not to Miss
5 Diet Tips to Boost Your Metabolism
The Top 10 Hotels In NYC for Couples! 
Online Luxury Style Tudor Watch Model Accessibility from Reliable Sources 
Runway to Gangway, Fashion Industry Exec Named CMO for Celebrity Cruises
Top 5 Gift Ideas for Your Geeky Bestie
Winter Wonderlands: 6 Cold Weather Destinations You Must See
13 Reasons the Rolex GMT Master II Watch is a Perfect Fit
Top 5 Best Essentials for the Ultimate Road Trip

5 Innovative Must Haves For Your Kitchen

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

PantryChic
This chic smart storage system stores dry ingredients in air-tight containers perfectly measures recipe ingredients directly into the mixing bowl, auto-converts volume to weight, dispenses and weighs ingredients to make your kitchen more efficient and sleek.  https://www.pantrychic.com

 

Angie’s Table
Looking to have beautiful, drop-dead gorgeous table settings without putting in the time and effort? Founder Angie Kantor does all the work for you, with angiestables.com. Whimsical Tablescape Kits like All-American, Love is in the Air, Cheerful Daffodil is delivered in a Keepsake Box. Sets include a tablecloth, double-sided reversible runner, woven placemats, choice of four patterned or solid colored napkins with bold silver star napkin rings, votive candles, and holders to set any mood. 
STOR’EAT SMART STORAGE BOX by Mastrad Paris 
Looking for a way to safely and stylishly keep food? Mastrad Paris has launched the first smart food storage system, which can vacuum seal, optimize storage space, and reuse products to cut back on food waste. . The glass storage boxes are resistant to extreme temperatures and can go from the freezer to the oven, and removable handles make it easy to stack and store. mastrad-paris.com
Aveine Smart Wine Aerator 
Made in France, the Aveine Smart Wine Aerator simply aerates wine without decanting and adapts micro-oxygenation to wine and room temperature. Plug directly onto the bottle and operate via touchscreen or dedicated mobile app. Perfect for wine tastings! aveineusa.com
BUILT Dog Bowls 
If you have pets, you will want to check out the attractive, BPA-free, non-slip dog bowls in 38 or 64 oz. Made from 8/18 stainless steel, the bowl is non-porous, non-leaching, rust-resistant, and dishwasher safe. a non-slip grip on the exterior makes it easy to handle, and non-slip surface on the bottom will keep the bowl in place.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top