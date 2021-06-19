Pursuitist
5 Diet Tips to Boost Your Metabolism
When you’re traveling across the country, there are two very important things you want to take care of: your mode of transportation and yourself. Take for example that you’re driving your car to see your parents in Minnesota and you decide to protect it with a Colgan custom car bra; this is a very good choice. But what about yourself? You need to protect yourself, and you can easily do this by making sure you keep your metabolism in check.

 

Losing weight can be difficult, especially when there are so many methods in the marketplace to try. Whether it be cutting back portions, eating the right food items, or increasing the amount of exercise, what works for one person won’t always work for another. Fortunately, though, eating metabolism-increasing foods will help an individual lose weight, and keep it off. Here are some tips to follow to increase the metabolism for optimal weight loss results.

 

Treat the body to carbohydrates

Eating about 50 to 60 grams of carbohydrates in any diet is key to keeping the metabolism running strong and healthy. Foods such as vegetables, fruits, beans, and whole grains are all food items that contain healthy carbohydrates. It’s important to avoid processed foods, as they require to double the energy to process, which can hinder the metabolism.

Eat essential fats

While saturated fats are bad for the body, essential fats are what keeps the body running strong. By eating avocados, more nuts, and fish, you can be well on your way to ingesting the proper amount of essential fats.

Protein helps with metabolism

Getting more protein the natural way is incredibly beneficial for the body when it comes to getting enough nutrients. Eating more beans, nuts, lean meats, and poultry are fantastic ways to get more protein.

Avoid sugar

It’s imperative to stay away from energy drinks and sugary beverages, like sodas. These items can be incredibly detrimental to the body’s overall health, and they slow down the metabolism over time if not properly moderated. Drinking coffee black is the exception to this rule, but even then, it should be consumed in moderation as too much of one thing can be a bad thing.

Exercise the right way

High-intensity interval training, also commonly referred to as HIIT, is beneficial for achieving a quick and very intense burst of energy that lasts all throughout the day. Even after the workout has finished, this means you’ll still be feeling energetic, which is paramount to burning even more energy throughout your traveling adventures.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

