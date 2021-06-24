Jordan is every traveler’s dream destination and fantastic inception to the Middle East. It is a very easygoing country, friendly and safe, where you can see some of the world’s most mesmerizing wonders, and experience exceptional hospitality. There is a lot of history in this area, but there are also numerous other things that can keep you occupied and amused while visiting, including vibrant cafes and restaurants, stylish shopping, diving and swimming adventures, admirable art galleries, and lively nightlife. If you are planning a vacation to that part of the world, here are the 5 Best Places to Visit in Jordan, which you really should not miss out on. Book your flight through الملكية الاردنية (Royal Jordanian) Airlines for pleasant travel.

Petra

Petra is an enchanting attraction that will most certainly amaze you at the first glance. It is an ancient city, excellently preserved and it is recommended to take at least two days to explore every corner of this glorious site; you can admire the peculiar Djinn Blocks, explore numerous houses and tombs, climb the steep stair and enjoy a scenic view, delve into its history, and so much more. Fun fact: this spectacular place appeared in many TV series, musical videos, and films, including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and The Mummy Returns.

Wadi Rum

In Jordan’s southern region lies one of the world’s most sensational landscapes, otherwise known as The Valley of the Moon. This granite rock and sandstone valley with mighty dunes, towering cliffs, and spiraling archways provide a sight you will never forget. Here, you can ride vivacious Arabic horses or camels, hike through alluring canyons, go rock climbing, and even spend the night at one of the opulent glamping sites. It is an incredible place that can satisfy your interest in sightseeing and adventure.

Dead Sea

When visiting Jordan, floating in the whimsical Dead Sea is essential. This body of water lies about 400 meters below sea level, and the intense aquamarine color appears to be almost glowing next to desolate red mountains and salt-crusted rock ledges. The water is rich with minerals, and many people believe it provides healing effects for the skin. The main property of the Dead Sea is its density, so there cannot be much swimming done, but you can enjoy a nice soak and float in this mineral-packed water.

Aqaba

Aqaba is an ideal destination for a seaside vacation. It is a lovely beach town situated by the captivating coastline of the Red Sea with an appealing mixture of palm-dotted walkways and yellow-sand beaches, and it is perfect for sunbathing, snorkeling, diving, swimming, and floating. If you are feeling adventurous, you can take a daily cruise, tour the ancient ruins, go on a scuba excursion or you can simply go and relax in one of the delightful Turkish baths (known as hammams).

Amman

If you want to feel the pulse of Arabia, and perceive the deep history and cultural elements that characterize Jordan as a whole, Amman is the right place to visit. The streets of Jordan’s capital meander through the vibrant center and there are numerous places and areas you can see along the way, such as the chic cafes and boutiques, a striking Roman Theatre, outstanding mosques and churches, the amazing and popular area of Balad, and numerous magnificent landmarks.