There are a lot of different reasons that you may want to improve your health. Here are 3 easy ways to quickly start improving your overall health and wellness:

1.) Quit Smoking

Oftentimes, the number one reason to quit is the high risk of developing a serious health condition such as lung cancer or emphysema. However, there are many other reasons why you should reexamine kicking the habit.

Sometimes people really want to quit but they’re slow to take action because they think that it will be too hard. However, it’s important to recognize that there are a lot of resources available to help you quit. You can start learning about some effective strategies by talking to your doctor. He or she can explain some of the medical treatment options available and will likely suggest that you start to quit by using a form of nicotine replacement. Nicorette gum is an especially helpful tool to quit smoking, and it has empowered many people to recover from their addiction to cigarettes.

Cigarettes have become increasingly expensive over the years, and another added benefit is to stop wasting money. In some states, the cost of cigarettes is nearly twice as much as in other states. For the average pack a day smoker, the cost of smoking is over $2,000 per year, but this cost can be nearly twice as high in areas such as New York where there are particularly high taxes associated with tobacco products. Consider what you could do with all of the money that you regularly spend on something that you could do without. There are significant social benefits in quitting, and the people who you are close with will commend your efforts.

Smoking can hurt your health, finances, lifestyle, and social interactions. Despite all of the compelling reasons to quit, the addiction is extremely powerful. When you can conquer this formidable adversary, you’ll be able to celebrate an amazing accomplishment. You’ll have a tremendous sense of pride and renewed self-worth, and you’ll likely feel inspired to take on new goals and challenges. Ultimately, you’ll be better able to live your healthiest and best life.

2.) Exercise

Any form of exercise for 30 minutes a few times a day will improve your overall health and wellness. You don’t even have to go to the gym- try walks around your neighborhood, parking further away from your office or stops by the store or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Benefits of exercise include lowering your risk of heart disease, improve mental health and mood as well as weight control.

3.) Drink Water

Another easy way to quickly improve your health is to drink more water. Numerous health benefits including regulating body temperature, lubricating the joints, balancing blood sugar levels, supporting digestion, fighting fatigue, and cleaning the body of toxins. Switch out sugary drinks and juices for water, and notice the difference in your health.