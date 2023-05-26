$22.5M Four Seasons Branded Beach Casita in Los Cabos: A Luxurious Coastal Escape

Los Cabos, renowned for its breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez, has recently solidified its position as one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations. Among its hidden gems lies Costa Palmas, a secluded haven on the East Cape that offers a luxurious escape from the crowds. Nestled within this exclusive community, a remarkable opportunity awaits discerning buyers—an exquisite Four Seasons branded beachfront casita is now on the market for $22.5 million. Prepare to indulge in the epitome of coastal living while being surrounded by the glitz and glamour that has drawn Hollywood’s elite to this sought-after destination.

Coastal Opulence:

Boasting an impressive 10,245 square feet of living space, this turnkey masterpiece offers an unparalleled fusion of comfort and elegance. With six bedrooms, a den, six bathrooms, and two powder rooms, there is ample room for both relaxation and entertainment. Step inside and be captivated by the seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living, courtesy of the casita’s two glorious levels. As the ocean breeze caresses your skin and panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez greet you from every angle, it becomes clear that this beachfront oasis is a place where dreams come to life.

Luxury Redefined:

Costa Palmas, home to this stunning beach casita, epitomizes refined living. A culinary haven awaits within the community, with renowned chefs such as Nancy Silverton of Mozza Baja and the introduction of Chiki, a new supper/nightclub concept by Martin Brudzinski. As a testament to the area’s ever-growing appeal, Baja’s first luxury marina is set to grace the shores of Costa Palmas. Immerse yourself in a world of gastronomic delights, nautical adventures, and exclusive experiences, all just a stone’s throw away from your own private retreat.

Architectural Marvel:

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the casita’s layout is a symphony of sophistication. A grand stone feature wall elegantly divides the property and frames the circulation path, leading you through the expansive common areas. From each corner of this stunning residence, framed openings offer glimpses into a private garden, inviting the natural beauty of Baja into every room. The centerpiece of the property is a magnificent stairway connecting the master bedroom to the rest of the casita, beautifully framing the ocean view with a deck and pool that beckon you to indulge in seaside tranquility. Every space within this architectural marvel features stone accents and plaster finishes, ensuring that unique vistas of the surrounding landscape or courtyard are never far from sight.

The Enclave of Costa Palmas:

Costa Palmas, the 1,500-acre luxury beachfront resort community that cradles this exclusive casita, is a well-kept secret just 45 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport. A harmonious blend of organic farms, a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of swimmable beach, and an international marina, it sets the stage for a truly elemental form of luxury hospitality. Costa Palmas is also home to the renowned Four Seasons Resort & Residences Los Cabos, as well as the legendary Amanvari Resort & Residences, marking the brand’s first foray into Mexico. Adding to the allure, a Robert Trent Jones II 18-hole golf course, 18 acres of orchards and farms, and a private beach, golf, and yacht club complete this idyllic coastal enclave.

Conclusion:

For those seeking the pinnacle of coastal opulence, the $22.5 million Four Seasons branded beachfront casita in Los Cabos presents an unmissable opportunity. With its turnkey fully furnished design, this spacious retreat offers a lifestyle where effortless waterfront living intertwines with moments of adventure and relaxation. Set within the prestigious Costa Palmas community, this extraordinary residence captures the essence of luxurious coastal living while providing exclusive access to the area’s most coveted amenities. Don’t miss your chance to secure a slice of paradise—a dreamlike escape where the beauty of Baja meets the epitome of refined elegance.